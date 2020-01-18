Eva Longoria Shines Bright at the Producers Guild Awards in a Glitzy Gold Gown

Eva Longoria, 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Going for the gold!

Eva Longoria is serving bawdy and face at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards. The 44-year-old star lit up the red carpet on Saturday night, as she arrived to the annual ceremony with a glitzy gold gown. 

From the electrifying color of the design to the plunging neckline to the billowing ruffled bottom half, this fashion piece was one to remember. What's more? Her jewel-adorned gown also featured puffed, sheer sleeves and a large belted that cinched her tiny waist.

And it looks like we weren't the only ones starry-eyed over her design.

"I can't wait for y'all to see this dress," Longoria shared on her Instagram Stories, before hitting the red carpet. "I'm so in love with this dress."

Moreover, the Hollywood legend tied her glitzy ensemble together with an equally dazzling beauty look. For her makeup, the 44-year-old actress opted for a soft glam finish.

Victoria and David Beckham's Kids Are Baptized as Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony Are Named Godparents

From dramatic false lashes to a smoky eye and perfectly nude lips, Eva looked effortlessly elegant. As for her hairstyle, she went with something simple and sexy: a voluminous blow-out.

This isn't the first time Eva has slayed in a yellow get-up in recent months. For the Dora and the Lost City of Gold movie premiere in Los Angeles, the actress slipped into a sunny yellow strapless dress by Vitor Zerbinato.

Even when the Desperate Housewives alum isn't rocking the bright and bold color, she's dressed to kill in fierce designs. Last September, she stole the show at the L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé during Fashion Week.

Making her moment on the catwalk more exciting?  Eva's son Santiago Enrique Bastón also made his debut on the runway.

With awards season still in full swing, we can't wait to see what other fabulous pieces the Hollywood icon wears.

