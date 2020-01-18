Ever wondered what one actor's iconic lines would sound like coming from somebody else?

More specifically, have you wondered what one of Hugh Grant's iconic lines from Love Actually would sound like coming out of Matthew McConaughey's mouth? It's safe to say that the two have completely different styles, have taken on completely different acting roles and well, to point out the obvious, one has a southern accent and the other a heavy British one.

So, imagine that. On Friday, Jan. 18, the two actors made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat bout finally getting to know each other while promoting their latest film The Gentlemen, which also stars Charlie Hunnam, Henry Goulding, Michelle Dockery and Colin Farrell.

Toward the end of the interview, Jimmy Fallon told the two actors that he thought "it would be kind of fun" if they each respectively read a famous line from each other's most iconic acting roles.

Up first, McConaughey read a line of Grant's from Love Actually, "Who do you have to screw around here to get a cup of tea and a chocolate biscuit?"