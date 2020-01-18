After checking into a wellness center amid controversy over a newly surfaced 2017 video in which The Real Housewives of Dallas star impersonates an Asian woman, Brandi Redmon is speaking out.

On Friday, Jan. 10, Redmon's rep confirmed that the reality TV star was checking into a wellness center to "reflect and better herself." In addition, the 41-year-old's rep revealed on Instagram, "She will be back with us next week. We support her on this journey of healing and ask that you join us in that."

In the resurfaced clip that prompted her to check into the wellness center, Redmon says, "They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty." Since then, the clip has been deleted and Redmon issued an apology on Jan. 4.

Now, Redmon is taking to Instagram to speak out about the video and the racism allegations.

In the 11-minute video uploaded on Instagram, Redmon, through tears, opens up about her "mistakes." She explains, "What I did a few years ago, I did this video, it was essentially four years ago and it was in reference to a scene on season 2 of RHOD where the ladies were talking about my features, in particular, my squinty eyes, and once again, that's something I have been insecure about."