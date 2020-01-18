Rihanna Spotted With A$AP Rocky After Hassan Jameel Split

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 18 Jan. 2020 10:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Rihanna was spotted with a familiar face following news of her split from Hassan JameelA$AP Rocky.

The two were photographed laughing together backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert, honoring the member of A$AP Yams, in New York City on Friday. They have not commented.

Also spotted at the show: Rihanna's other ex-boyfriend, rapper Drake.

Earlier that day, Drake posted on his Instagram Story a photo of him and Rocky walking together. Rocky shared a video of a custom chain of late friend Yams. Drake reposted the clip.

The concert took place hours after E! News learned that Rihanna and Jameel, a Saudi businessman, had broken up after dating for more than two years.

Rihanna and Rocky have sparked romance rumors together several times over the years. They famously showed PDA in his 2013 music video "Fashion Killa" and sparked romance rumors when they reportedly were spotted kissing on the set when the cameras weren't rolling.

Photos

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel: Romance Rewind

The two later sparked romance rumors again in 2018 and this past December, when Rihanna was reportedly spotted at Rocky's concert in Sweden.

 

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Neither star has ever confirmed a relationship.

A$AP Rocky, Drake, Instagram

Instagram / Drake

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Rihanna , A$AP Rocky , Drake , Top Stories , Rumors , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.