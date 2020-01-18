Then and Now: See the 2020 SAG Nominees' First Red Carpets

Hollywood's A-list stars are getting ready to hit the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards this weekend!

On Sunday night, celebs will head to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles for the annual award show, set to honor the top talent on the big and small screens. Among the stars nominated at the award show this year are Bombshell's Charlize Theron and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Both Bombshell and Once Upon a Time are nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category, alongside The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite.

It's been 20 years since Bombshell's Theron attended her first SAG Awards red carpet. The star was at the 2000 SAG Awards, where she was nominated alongside her The Cider House Rules co-stars in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category. Two decades later and she's up for that same award!