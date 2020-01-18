Then and Now: See the 2020 SAG Nominees' First Red Carpets

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., 18 Jan. 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Hollywood's A-list stars are getting ready to hit the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards this weekend!

On Sunday night, celebs will head to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles for the annual award show, set to honor the top talent on the big and small screens. Among the stars nominated at the award show this year are Bombshell's Charlize Theron and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Both Bombshell and Once Upon a Time are nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category, alongside The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite.

It's been 20 years since Bombshell's Theron attended her first SAG Awards red carpet. The star was at the 2000 SAG Awards, where she was nominated alongside her The Cider House Rules co-stars in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category. Two decades later and she's up for that same award!

Photos

2020 SAG Awards Nominees' First Red Carpets

As we wait to see the stars at this Sunday's SAG Awards, let's take a trip down red carpet lane! See Theron, DiCaprio and more of this year's nominees at their very first SAG Awards!

Then and Now - SAG Awards Nominees First Red Carpets - Charlize Theron

J. Vespa/WireImage

Charlize Theron

Theron attended the 6th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2000, where was nominated alongside her The Cider House Rules co-stars in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture category.

Then and Now - SAG Awards Nominees First Red Carpets - Jennifer Aniston

Berliner Studio/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston

While the cast of Friends won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 1996 SAG Awards, Aniston was unable to attend as she was doing publicity for the show. So, her first appearance at the ceremony occurred in 1999 when Friends was nominated once again in the same category.

Then and Now - SAG Awards Nominees First Red Carpets - Renee Zellweger

SGranitz/WireImage

Renée Zellweger

The actress made her first appearance at the SAG Awards in 2003, where she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for her role in Chicago. She also took home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture along with her Chicago co-stars. Her first SAG Awards nomination came in 1997 for her role in Jerry Maguire.

Article continues below

Then and Now - SAG Awards Nominees First Red Carpets - Nicole Kidman

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

The star walked her first SAG Awards red carpet in 2002. That year, Kidman was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture along with her Moulin Rouge! co-stars.

Then and Now - SAG Awards Nominees First Red Carpets - Joaquin Phoenix

Jason Kirk/Newsmakers

Joaquin Phoenix

Phoenix attended his very first SAG Awards in 2001, where he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in Gladiator. The actor and his Gladiator co-stars were also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture category that year.

Then and Now - SAG Awards Nominees First Red Carpets - Leonardo DiCaprio

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio

While DiCaprio had previously been nominated in the Best Ensemble categories for Marvin's Room and Titanic, he received his first solo SAG Awards nomination for his work in The Aviator. To celebrate the nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, DiCaprio made his first SAG Awards appearance at the 2005 ceremony, where he was also nominated in the Ensemble category with his Aviator co-stars.

Article continues below

Jamie Foxx, SAG Awards

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx

The actor landed his first SAG Awards win at the 2005 ceremony for Ray. In addition to his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture win, he was also nominated in the Best Ensemble category with his Ray co-stars.

Then and Now - SAG Awards Nominees First Red Carpets - Russell Crowe

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Russell Crowe

Crowe attended his first SAG Awards in 2001, when he was nominated for his work in Gladiator.

Then and Now - SAG Awards Nominees First Red Carpets - Laura Dern

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Laura Dern

The actress was photographed at the 1999 SAG Awards with her then-beau, Billy Bob Thornton. 10 years later, Dern received her first SAG Awards nomination for her work in Recount.

Article continues below

Then and Now - SAG Awards Nominees First Red Carpets - Tom Hanks

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tom Hanks

The actor was at the first-ever SAG Awards in 1995, where he took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Forrest Gump.

Then and Now - SAG Awards Nominees First Red Carpets - Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Brad Pitt

Amid his romance with Angelina Jolie, Pitt attended the 2008 SAG Awards to support his leading lady.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories , VG , Celebrities
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.