Kate Moss and Her Look-Alike Daughter Lila Are the Chicest Duo at Paris Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 17 Jan. 2020 2:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Dior Homme, Paris Fashion Week, Menswear FW 2020-2021

Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images

Now this is a mother-daughter date we want to go on.

Kate Moss brought daughter Lila Moss as her plus-one to the Dior menswear fall/winter show at the Place du Concorde in Paris. Upon their arrival, the mother-daughter duo stopped for a photo in front of the Dior symbol while wearing their looks from the brand. Per usual, Kate wore a pair of striking boots with black pants, a white button-up and black loose-fitting blazer, which she accessorized with the ever-popular Dior bag. Similarly, Lila donned a menswear shirt with the Dior oblique pattern, a pair of dark jeans and Converse.

After posing for photos, the two mixed and mingled in the front row with BrooklynDavid and Victoria Beckham, as well as Cara Delevingne. From their seats, the group had the perfect view to admire Kim Jones' designs, which featured plenty of chains, paisley and gloves. 

Watch

Kate Moss & Gigi Hadid Pose for Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Kim Jones' latest collection is a hit with the men and women who attended the show. On David Beckham's Instagram Story he hailed the creative director for creating an "amazing" show and shared a video of the final walk. 

Robert Pattinson and Cara Delevingne, Dior Homme, Paris Fashion Week, Menswear FW 2020-2021

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Stars like Cara Delevingne and Robert Pattinsonhave yet to share their thoughts about the line on social media, but who can blame them when they're busy rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in fashion? In photos of the event, the two actors were seen chatting with Noomi Rapace, Kate Moss and Kim Jones, the man of the hour. 

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Dior Homme, Paris Fashion Week, Menswear FW 2020-2021

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

These celebs and more will likely be seen around Paris as they attend shows for Jacquemus, Hermès and other fashion houses. Once Paris Fashion Week Men's comes to an end, many stars will fly back to the states to attend the numerous shows for New York Fashion Week Women's.

 If Dior's star-studded show is any indication, we're in for a treat with this year's runway shows. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kate Moss , Celeb Kids , Victoria Beckham , David Beckham , Fashion Week , Style Collective , Style , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.