by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 17 Jan. 2020 1:01 PM
Mac Miller lives on in his music.
This Friday, the singer's posthumous album Circles was released, to the delight of fans who miss his presence on the music scene. In a statement, his family revealed he'd been working on the project in the days and weeks leading up to his passing in September 2018. "At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle—Swimming in Circles was the concept," they shared. "He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcom fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work. This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it."
Since its release on Friday morning, fans have devoured the songs and decoded the lyrics.
And in the process of listening to all 12 tracks, some listeners thought they heard his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande's, signature voice, specifically on the track "I Can See."
On the track, he raps, "Yeah, don't tell me to stop/Let me keep goin' until I cannot/Life is a fantasy until you wake up in shock/Hittin' the ground, I'm hittin' the ground, I fell from the top/You never expect to drop, so hold on, but/That just the way it goes, your God don't wait for no one/And when that's all you know, it keep you on your toes/You got so far to go, but look at where you came from." As he says these lyrics, a soft voice similar to Grande's is heard in the background.
Ariana and Mac's family haven't addressed the speculation, but fans are convinced it's the songstress for obvious reasons. For one, the "Ghostin'" singer's voice is a recognizable one. Plus, throughout their relationship as both friends and boyfriend/girlfriend, the two collaborated on numerous projects, like the song "My Favorite Part" and "The Way."
They've also been a source of inspiration for one another. In many of Ariana's songs she's sung about her late ex and their relationship, both before and after his death. And in his new album, he makes reference to her multiple times, sharing in "Surf" that he felt she had her "head in the clouds."
Circles is available to stream now.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?