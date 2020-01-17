Cameron Diaz was just photographed for the first time since becoming a mom.

It's been exactly two weeks since the Charlie's Angels star announced the arrival of her and husband Benji Madden's daughter, Raddix Madden. In a joint statement from the actress and the Good Charlotte artist, posted on social media, the couple shared that their daughter has "captured" their hearts.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," Diaz and Madden continued. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."