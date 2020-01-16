The Bachelor's Raven Gates Shares Health Update After Misdiagnosis and Surgery

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., 16 Jan. 2020 7:15 PM

Raven Gates

The Bachelor star Raven Gates is on the road to recovery. 

After revealing to her 1 million Instagram followers that she was undergoing surgery for an unspecified medical issue, Raven returned to social media on Thursday with more details on her health scare. 

As it turns out, the 28-year-old influencer was misdiagnosed with a chronic illness sometime last year. After dealing with what she described as three years of constant pain, doctors were finally able to properly treat her. 

"IM BACK! And finally feeling back to myself!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Have you ever been so tired and so drained that it's all you can do to keep from just falling apart? But the show must go on." 

She continued, "Well I'm feeling SO MUCH BETTER. 3 years of pain finally gone. And I can now function throughout my day without any pain! 2019 was a rough year for me, emotionally and physically. I kept a lot in, I rose above, and felt like I kept getting kicked while I was down."

Raven said she "wasn't expecting" such a positive outcome, concluding, "So, with all that said- KEEP the HOPE things will get better. I love you guys & I'm here for you, like you have been for me."

Fans flooded the reality TV star's comments section with well-wishes, but when asked to offer more information Raven had this to say: "I don't want to share just yet until I'm completely out of the clear but the misdiagnoses was just due to the symptoms being very similar." 

Raven now has her sights set on planning her wedding to Adam Gottschalk, who proposed this past June.

The couple met and fell in love on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2017.

