Peacock Announces New Shows From Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling & More!

by Brett Malec | Thu., 16 Jan. 2020 1:08 PM
The Peacock has hatched!
On Thursday, NBC announced an impressive lineup of new shows set to premiered on the network's new Peacock streaming service (which will launch April 15 to Comcast Xfinity customers and debut nationally July 15 and have over 15,000 hours of TV and movies).
NBC veteran Amy Poehler will produce the comedy Division One about an underdog women's collegiate soccer team that gets a new former pro soccer-playing female coach. Retired national women's soccer player Abby Wambach is also among the executive producers.
Mindy Kaling is also coming to Peacock. The former The Office star is developing a comedy is called Expecting, which centers on Ellie, a fiercely independent but perpetually single music manager who has always wanted a family but never found a man worthy of the role of "father." When she reaches her 39th birthday, Ellie decides to ask her gay best friend and co-worker, Jonathan, if he'll be her sperm donor.
Meanwhile, Will Forte will reprise his hilarious SNL character MacGruber for the comedy MacGruber while Laverne Cox will star in a write for the comedy Clean Slate.
Tina Fey will executive produce Girls5Eva. "When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5Eva?" NBC describes the upcoming comedy.
Jimmy Fallon will executive produce The Kids Tonight Show, "The only late night talk show for kids, by kids," and will feature, "Kids doing a monologue, kids playing games, and kids interviewing the biggest stars in the world."
Speaking of Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers will be available to streamy early at 8 p.m. ET daily once Peacock launches.
Friends' David Schwimmer will star in Intelligence, "A workplace sitcom set in the UK's Government Communications Headquarters."
Rashida Jones is developing Straight Talk, which "examines what happens when two opposing ideologies are forced into an odd coupling. The main characters will be challenged by one another, making the moral lines at which they once stood harder to define."
Also in development are Hatching Twitter, the first installment of an investigative series on tech companies, and a Queer as Folk reboot. Peacock also signed a multi-year deal with Kevin Hart.
Late Night With Seth Meyers comedy writer Amber Ruffin will host her own late night talk show called The Amber Ruffin Show.
Peacock will also be a destination for kids' series, Spanish language shows and premium sports content, including live coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Previously announced shows coming to Peacock include:
A Saved By the Bell reboot starring Josie Totah. Totah will play cheerleader Lexi, the most popular girl at Bayside who is just as loved as she is feared by her classmates. The new Saved By the Bell also features original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano in the reboot. They're also on board as producers.
Punky Brewster is also getting rebooted for 10 episodes by UCP. Original star Soleil Moon Frye will reprise her role as a now a single mother of three, who meets a young girl who reminds her of her younger self. Freddie Prinze Jr. will guest star in the pilot as Punky's ex-husband. "I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back! I'm grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way," Soleil Moon Frye said in a statement today. "It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!"
Emmy Rossum will star as infamous Hollywood icon Angelyne in the limited series Angelyne.
Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is rebooting Battlestar Galactica in a straight-to-series order.
A.P. Bio starring Glenn Howerton will return for a third season on Peacock.
Peacock will be home to Rutherford Falls from co-creators Ed Helms, Michael Schur and Sierra Ornelas. Helms stars as Nathan Rutherford, "the eponymous denizen of a small New England town, who is having difficulty facing the inevitable changes to his way of life."
The drama Dr. Death, based on a true crime podcast, will star Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater.
Demi Moore will star in Brave New World based on the dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley.
Who Wrote That from Lorne Michaels is an unscripted offering on the new streaming platform that will take viewers behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live.
A Real Housewives spinoff in the works.
Psych will get its second spinoff movie titled Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. "Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural," NBC announced. "Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever."
Peacock will also be the exclusive home to The Office, Parks and Recreation and Dick Wolf's Law & Order and Chicago franchises on streaming. Other classic properties will include 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Married…With Children, Psych, Roseanne, The Mindy Project, Two and a Half Men, House, Frasier, Bates Motel, Murder She Wrote, Monk, SNL, Will & Grace, Friday Night Lights, Downton Abbey, The Real Housewives franchise, Top Chef, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Hollywood Medium, Botched, Summer House, Southern Charm, Killer Couples, Married to Medicine, Below Deck, Chrisley Knows Best, Flipping Out and American Ninja Warrior.
As for movies, Peacock will offer over 600 films in its first year after launch. Peacock films will appeal to the entire household and include celebrated titles like Jurassic Park, The Fast and the Furious, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, Trolls World Tour, The Croods, and Shrek.
