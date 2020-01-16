by Chris Harnick | Thu., 16 Jan. 2020 12:30 PM
Whether you're ready for it or not, The Good Place is going to the great TV beyond and coming to an end on Thursday, Jan. 30.
The acclaimed NBC comedy will wrap up its four-season run with an ending that left stars William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto satisfied, but they don't want it to end.
"I could go to work with this guy," Harper told E! News, pointing at Jacinto, "for the rest of my days and it would be too short."
But will the fans be happy? "Yeah, I mean being a fan of the show and working on the show, reading that final script…just reading it with what Mike [Schur, series creator] does is, I think, yeah, I think it's an incredible way to end it," Jacinto said. "I think it's a very satisfying, full way to end things."
Harper and Jacinto play two dead humans, originally tortured in the Bad Place, who then eventually proved that humans can evolve, they can become better people just by trying. Even in the afterlife. Being involved in the show has changed their lives, the duo said.
"To be a part of something that touches people is really great, and that people are affected by it," Harper said.
NBC
The Good Place cast is tight knit. With Kristen Bell and Ted Danson leading the pack, Harper, Jacinto, D'Arcy Carden and Jameela Jamil have forged quite a bond. "We cherish the times we can spend together, whether that be for work, on set or of off set," Jacinto said about reuniting with Harper at NBCUniversal's 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour presentation.
This bond was also fortified with a sleepover at Danson's house.
"It's kind of like everything you can ask for in a slumber party," Jacinto said. "I felt like a 10-year-old all over again."
Click play on the video above to hear what the two stole from set. The Thursday, Jan. 16 episode, Michael (Danson) runs tests while Chidi (Harper) gets some good advice from Jason (Jacinto).
The Good Place airs Thursdays, 8:30 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are aboth part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?