When it comes to country radio, Kelsea Ballerini is hoping for change!

On Thursday morning, the Grammy nominee came across a tweet from a radio station that she couldn't ignore. "We cannot play two females back to back," country music station 98 KCQ in Michigan shared (then deleted) on Twitter.

As it turns out, Kelsea wanted to speak up and address the policy. "To all the ladies that bust their asses to have half the opportunities that men do, I'm really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of conversation of equal play, there are still some companies that make their stations play by these rules," she wrote on Twitter. "It's unfair and it's incredibly disappointing."

The country singer, known for huge hits like "Peter Pan," "Yeah Boy" and "Miss Me More," took it one step further and posted the Twitter exchange on Instagram.

"I say this having been one of the few women who have been really embraced by country radio and having watched some of the bigger networks (and some of my friends that are pd's and high up) make real changes in their programming to make it look more balanced. I am grateful. BUT. There is still inequality in airplay for women and tweets like this prove it," Kelsea explained on Instagram. "And it's my job to say it out loud and post about it, because of the girls moving to Nashville ( or wherever) that are ready to outrun and outwork and outplay everyone."