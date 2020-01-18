There's nothing like discovering a musician before they've become a household name.

It can feel a bit like getting in on the ground floor of an exciting business opportunity, before the fandom is too crowded, giving you an (admittedly unearned) sense of pride as you watch the pop upstart you've been stanning since day one become the star you always knew they'd be. We won't lie, there's a bit of snobbery that you feel entitled to as you tell friends and family jumping on the bandwagon late, "I knew them then."

The big question, of course, is who will be 2020's Billie Eilish? Who out there is about to release this year's "Old Town Road"? Where's the next Lizzo out there, hiding in plain sight, just waiting for the world to catch up to their undeniable talents and all they have to offer?

Make no mistake, they're out there, just waiting for you to discover them. And that's where we come in.