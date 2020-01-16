A Guide to All of Selena Gomez's Tattoos and Their Special Meanings

Selena Gomez is having fun with her new ink.

The 27-year-old singer has debuted a neck tattoo, in honor of her just-released album, Rare. Gomez showed off her new ink overnight on Instagram, posting a video and a photo of her "Rare" tat, done by famed tattoo artist Bang Bang.

"Did it again @bangbangnyc [butterfly emoji] rare," Gomez captioned the Instagram post.

As for why the Disney alum chose the neck area for her new ink, Bang Bang tells E! News, "I think she always had her neck in mind so we tried a few different spots but then decided on her neck right under her jaw. After we placed it there she instantly said she 'loved it.'"

The tattoo artist adds, "She felt it would be an easy thing to cover if she ever did an acting job, it would only need a little spot of makeup to cover and that was her only concern with putting it in a prominent place."