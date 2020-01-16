A Guide to All of Selena Gomez's Tattoos and Their Special Meanings

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 16 Jan. 2020 9:44 AM
Selena Gomez is having fun with her new ink.
The 27-year-old singer has debuted a neck tattoo, in honor of her just-released album, Rare. Gomez showed off her new ink overnight on Instagram, posting a video and a photo of her "Rare" tat, done by famed tattoo artist Bang Bang.
"Did it again @bangbangnyc [butterfly emoji] rare," Gomez captioned the Instagram post.
As for why the Disney alum chose the neck area for her new ink, Bang Bang tells E! News, "I think she always had her neck in mind so we tried a few different spots but then decided on her neck right under her jaw. After we placed it there she instantly said she 'loved it.'"
The tattoo artist adds, "She felt it would be an easy thing to cover if she ever did an acting job, it would only need a little spot of makeup to cover and that was her only concern with putting it in a prominent place."
Bang Bang, who calls Gomez "wonderful," also tells E! News that the songstress was in an "amazing" mood while getting her tattoo.
"She was excited. When I did her tattoo of the prayer hands about a month ago we were listening to her album," Bang Bang shares. "And it's nerve-wracking trying to critique your own work before the world sees it, and this time I could tell she was just really happy with it. She said it was her best album yet."
Over the years, Gomez has debuted a number of new tattoos, each with special meanings. Let's take a look at the messages behind Gomez's ink!
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
"It's a music note," Gomez told Access Hollywood in 2012. "Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life." She also added, "I was named after a singer, I'm a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that's what I got."
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
That same year, Gomez got a neck tattoo with roman numerals for the number 76, done by Bang Bang. The artist said of the tattoo, via Daily Mail, "The tattoo was a tribute to a family member who she said means a lot to her."
David Livingston/Getty Images
Over the years, there have been a number of rumors about Gomez's tattoo behind her left ear. At first, many fans believed it was the letter "J," a nod to her former love, Justin Bieber. It was also rumored to be a lowercase "g" in honor of pastor Chad Veach's daughter, Georgia. However, it's likely that the "g" actually stands for Gomez's sister, Gracie.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Gomez has a tattoo of the word "sunshine" on her right foot. Back in 2016, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer posted a photo with her grandma, writing, "Nana is my sunshine." So, Gomez's ink is believed to be a tribute to her grandmother.
Gomez debuted a thigh tattoo of praying hands at the 2019 American Music Awards. The ink was done by Bang Bang Tattoo.
Bang Bang
In 2014, the "Come & Get It" singer worked with artist Bang Bang on a back tattoo. "Its meaning translates to 'Love Yourself,'" Bang Bang told E! News at the time of Gomez's script tattoo. The Disney alum's ink it believed to be an Arabic translation of the phrase "Love Yourself First."
Gomez, seen here in a photo with her pals in 2016, is believed to have an Om symbol tattooed on her left hip. The symbol is often a representation of peace and consciousness.
Selena Gomez/Instagram
In honor of her BFFs, Gomez and her three pals got matching tattoos. "#4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies," Gomez wrote on Instagram in 2018. "You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can't wait for 50 more!! Ps @raquellestevens had an actual panic attack it's a dot!"
Gomez and her pal Courtney also got matching #1 tattoos.
In 2017, Gomez and 13 Reasons Why stars Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman got matching semicolon tattoos. The tattoos are a reference to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
Gomez and singer Julia Michaels got matching ink in honor of Julia's birthday in November. "It's tatted.. my arrow points to you forever," Gomez wrote alongside an image of the arrow tattoo on Instagram Story.
In honor of her new album, Gomez got a "RARE" neck tattoo. "I think she always had her neck in mind so we tried a few different spots but then decided on her neck right under her jaw," tattoo artist Bang Bang told E! News. "After we placed it there she instantly said she 'loved it.'"
Shortly before dropping her album, Rare, Gomez revealed that she'd gotten a tattoo of the date of the kidney surgery she underwent in 2017. As fans will remember, Gomez announced in 2017 that she'd received a kidney transplant from her friend, Francia Raisa. Gomez new tattoo can be seen in a photo posted to Instagram.
