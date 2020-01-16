by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 16 Jan. 2020 5:08 AM
Meghan Markle made a secret visit to Justice for Girls in Vancouver this week.
"Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples," the organization tweeted on Wednesday. "Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice and the power of young women's leadership."
While the paparazzi didn't catch Meghan making the visit, Justice for Girls shared a few snapshots of Archie Harrison's mom posing and chatting with the other women.
Meghan kept her ensemble cute and causal for the outing and wore a cozy sweater, dark pants and boots. She added a touch of bling to her look by sporting stud earrings and a necklace.
According to its website, Justice for Girls was founded in 1999 and works to address "the specific needs and vulnerabilities of girls, particularly in relation to homelessness, poverty and violence."
"We locate our work within the overall project of women's equality," the website reads. "We believe it is necessary to eliminate violence and poverty in young women's lives in order to bring about equality. Recognizing and addressing the intersecting/interlocking forms of oppression that young women face is fundamental to our work toward ending violence against girls and young women."
Meghan also recently visited the Downtown Eastside Women's Center in Vancouver, which provides meals, counseling, clothing and more to women and children in need.
Meghan returned to Canada shortly after she and Prince Harry announced their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family and split their time between the U.K. and North America. As for the Duke of Sussex, he's been in London and recently had a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Households to discuss next steps. He also attended his first royal engagement since dropping the major bombshell on Thursday. He met with young rugby players ahead of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw in Buckingham Palace's gardens.
