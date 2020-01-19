2020 SAG Award Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 SAG Awards are finally here, giving actors the moment to recognize other actors.

While every award show may seem the same, there's a major difference between the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the rest. Chief among them is the fact that actors are the ones voting on the categories, instead of a select group of elites in the industry. This means that only actors are recognized, whereas the Academy Awards and others recognize the producers, directors, scores, etc. It also means it's one of the shortest award shows of the entire season.

Now that all the votes are in, it's time for the amazing casts to get their moment in the spotlight, regardless of whether or not they're awarded the statuette.

Among the first shows and movies to be awarded for their work were Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame, which were both awarded for their amazing stunts.