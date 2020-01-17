You don't just say goodbye to a character like Iron Man overnight. It takes years. Literally.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were shot back to back, with filming beginning on Infinity War in January 2017 and lasting for seven months, after which they had a month-long break before jumping in to shoot Endgame for another six months. Then there were the reshoots in the summer of 2018...

So even though emotions presumably churned as Robert Downey Jr.shot his final scenes as Iron Man and the witty genius who filled the suit, billionaire Tony Stark, there was a lot of time to wait before the months-long farewell tour even began in the spring of 2019 and Avengers: Endgame went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time.