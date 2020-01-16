Best Deals From Nordstrom's MLK Day Sale 2020

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., 16 Jan. 2020 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Best Black Friday Deals, Nordstrom

Shutterstock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With a long MLK Day weekend ahead of us, many stores are offering deep discounts on mid-season sales—and starting them now—so you can stock up early this year. If you want to sprinkle your wardrobe with some new designer threads, splurge on that fancy suitcase you've been eyeing, or update your linens for 2020, look no further because the always trusty Nordstrom is having major markdowns on clothing, skincare & beauty, bags, home decor & furniture and more from 25%-40% off NOW through Jan. 20!

From Tory Burch crossbody purses to Linea Paolo slip-on wedges to Mac Cosmetic lucky star lipstick kits, there's plenty of hot items all severely marked down. Why not add a few statement accessories or the latest-and-greatest kitchen aids to kickstart a new, more efficient (and stylish) you!

We've handpicked ten of our favorites from the sale below, check them out.

Read

Best Deals From Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale

Linea Paolo Amanda Slip-On Wedge Bootie

A crisp platform sole grounds a sporty-chic bootie featuring breezy perforations and elasticized straps above the cutouts at the sides. Available in four unique colors.

Nordstrom MLK Sale
$120
$50 Nordstrom
Tory Burch Perry Bombe Leather Crossbody Bag

A signature double-T logo is stamped at the front of this sized-down bag crafted from richly pebbled leather and finished with an optional crossbody strap. Also available in orange.

Nordstrom MLK Sale
$248
$167 Nordstrom
MAC Cosmetics Lucky Stars Lipstick Kit

What it is: A fortune-packed kit that includes three crowd-pleasing mini lipsticks housed in a glitzy pouch for cinematic impact.

Nordstrom MLK Sale
$30
$22 Nordstrom
Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic

Envelope yourself in the cool texture of this oversized tunic pieced together from a heavily ribbed ottoman knit fabric. Also available in cream and royal blue.

Nordstrom MLK Sale
$140
$89 Nordstrom
Ralph Lauren Quilted Faux Fur Trim Parka

Arcing princess seams sculpt the classic silhouette of a long, channel-quilted parka topped with a fluffy faux fur–trimmed hood.

Nordstrom MLK Sale
$330
$165 Nordstrom
UO BDG Belted Flood Jeans

An accompanying belt enhances the retro appeal of these stretchy wide-leg jeans.

Nordstrom MLK Sale
$69
$42 Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Winona Bootie

Subtle Western-inspired overlays front this cute lil' doggie of a boot styled with a pointy toe, cool stacked heel and stretchy, covered goring. Available in a variety of colors.

Nordstrom MLK Sale
$180
$64 Nordstrom
BP. Shaggy Faux Fur Throw

Curl up and get cozy with a plush throw blanket that's as soft and warm as your favorite sweatshirt. Also available in cream.

Nordstrom MLK Sale
$50
$30 Nordstrom
Nordstrom At Home Chloe Duvet Cover

Made from dreamy cotton voile in a choice of versatile solids, a shabby-chic duvet cover is beautifully textured with a gathered and tucked medallion design. Also available in aqua.

Nordstrom MLK Sale
$200
$100 Nordstrom
Briggs & Riley Sympatico 27-Inch Expandable Wheeled Packing Case

This well-engineered packing case is perfect for the jetsetting globetrotter. Also available in red.

Nordstrom MLK Sale
$649
$487 Nordstrom

Check out the entire Nordstrom MLK Day sale at Nordstorm.com. Can't get enough weekend shopping? See our Wayfair MLK Day sale picks

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.