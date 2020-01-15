"I just think it's unfortunate. I think that the Academy needs to be better. I think I'm kind of tired of having the same conversation," she explained. "Every year it's something, so for me it's just pointing it out when I see it, but I just don't want to get too worked up about it. It is what it is at this point, and it's just the conversations happening behind the scenes that I'm most interested in. I don't want to say too much more. It's annoying."

Issa has been an outspoken voice in the fight for equal representation, and this isn't the first time she's gone viral for her hilariously candid comments about diversity. In 2017, a short clip of her talking to Variety on the Emmy's red carpet gained traction after she was asked who she's rooting for and she responded, "I'm rooting for everybody black."

Leave it to Issa to always speak her truth!