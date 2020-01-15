Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 15 Jan. 2020 11:47 AM
It's been more than four years since One Direction announced its hiatus. Since then, the former members—Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson—have all gone in different directions. But do the former bandmates stay in touch? Tomlinson weighed in on the topic during an interview with Cosmopolitan released Wednesday.
"I think all the boys would agree with this. There's been moments in all of our lives where naturally some of us speak to others more than others," the "Two of Us" star told the magazine. "I wouldn't say I'm closest to any of the boys. Recently, I've probably spoken to Liam 10 times as much as I spoke to the other lads. Six months ago, that was Niall."
Tomlinson also spoke about getting ready to drop his debut album, Walls, later this month.
"I've got to stand on my own two feet and say, ‘This is my identity. This is who I am as an artist,'" he told the publication.
However, he isn't the only one from the group to launch a solo career. Styles and Payne both released albums last month, and Malik and Horan dropped their own works over the past few years. During a 2019 interview with Esquire UK, Payne was asked if there's a sense of competition with the other guys.
"Of course there's a competition. There's charts and numbers and figures, but at the same time it's very hard to compete when we're doing such different things," he told the publication at the time. "It's like playing different sports almost, with someone doing soft rock music, someone who does hip hop, they're not really in the same genre and the same people aren't really listening. So yeah, due to our age and origin, it makes sense for competition. For any other reason, it's a bit ludicrous."
To read Tomlinson's full interview, head over to Cosmopolitan.
