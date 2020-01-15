Shopbop's Sale On Sale: Save Up To 75%

by Jake Thompson | Wed., 15 Jan. 2020 11:23 AM

Since we're smack dab in the middle of January—hopefully you've stowed the artificial tree by now—we're giving you the benefit of the doubt that you've sussed through your holiday returns and did some major New Year's closet inventory.

Maybe you've been in the market for an on-trend faux fur trench coat or some serious winter boots with some added flair? Either way, we can all agree on one thing: you can't deny a great sale.

Lucky for us, designer retailer Shopbop is having their Sale on Sale event and here's what we know:

•Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.
•Want to save a few bucks? Shop the already 70% Off and Over Final Sale section for even more savings.
•Join the Yours Truly Shopbop Rewards and you'll get early access to VIP sales and more.
•Can't get enough Shopbop? You can also fill up your cart with The Shop by Shopbop at Amazon!

From fan favorite brands Reformation to Rachel Comey to OPT and staple sensations Free People to Nanushka and Sam Edelman, we've handpicked ten of our favorites from this steal saving sale below.

OPT Chord Dress

Polka dots are always a good pick. This fancy find adds a feminine flourish to a retro-inspired silhouette with frilly tiers at the skirt and a charming V neckline. Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.

Shopbop
$168
$118 Shopbop $168
$118 Amazon
Nanushka Gemini Jeans

You'll be able to exaggerate your assets and accentuate your silhouette with these high-waisted denim beauties featuring a cute AF tie belt. Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.

Shopbop
$355
$178 Shopbop
Rachel Comey Elise Earrings

Simple but fun, these designer earrings are an easy way to add a little extra charm to your everyday look. Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.

Shopbop
$110
$77 Shopbop
Alfeya Valrina Joe Joe Bag

Croc-embossed cowhide handbag with a metallic finish? Yes please. Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.

Shopbop
$275
$83 Shopbop
Sam Edelman Tamia Boots

A feminine take on classic hiking boots, these loud and lavish boots have bold, leopard-spotted uppers and colorful laces—which you'll want to show off with a pair of cuffed jeans. Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.

Shopbop
$190
$133 Shopbop
Reformation Geller Dress

Formfitting in a ribbed-knit construction and finished with a twisted bodice, this showstopper is a comfy-chic LBD that you'll want to wear on more than one occasion. Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.

Shopbop
$118
$59 Shopbop
Steven Haylie Loafers

These loafers are a menswear-inspired style gone bold, courtesy of an almond toe and snake-embossed leather. They're a pleasantly punchy complement for a simple pair of jeans. Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.

Shopbop
$101
$70 Shopbop $101
$51 Amazon
Mads Norgaard Copenhagen Diella Dress

A classic check motif and a tidy silhouette make this Swede-dress a great pick for pretty much any occasion. Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.

Shopbop
$135
$68 Shopbop
Lost + Wander Valle Sweater Jacket

This cozy jacket has a sweeping drape and classic checks. It's a polished yet statement-making layer that manages to work when you want to doctor up a look. Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.

Shopbop
$120
$84 Shopbop $120
$84 Amazon
Moon River Tie Waist Faux Fur Jacket

Cozy and ultra-cool, this statement coat is crafted from textured faux fur and boasts a long, belted silhouette that will look amazing tossed on over any of your classic cold-weather styles. Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.

Shopbop
$225
$68 Shopbop $225
$68 Amazon

Can't get enough of your favorite Shopbop designer threads? You can also fill up your cart with The Shop by Shopbop at Amazon!

