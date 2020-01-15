Insecure Season 4 Is About Everybody "Leveling Up"

Season four of Insecure is officially on its way.

The HBO comedy returns in April, but Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, and EP Prentice Penny were on hand at the TV Critics Association press tour on Wednesday to talk about the new season, which Rae says finds all of the characters growing up a bit.

"This season is about our characters leveling up, entering that next stage of their life," Rae said.

As they're entering their thirties, everyone's learning to be a bit more intentional with their actions and in particular, their friendships and relationships. Penny explained that they're looking at the relationships in their lives and asking if they're "for reason or for season."

For the men in particular, this season will explore that phenomenon where it seems like you can't have everything at once. If a relationship is going well, your job isn't, or vice versa.