Sorry, fans of The West Wing! Allison Janney doesn't think a reboot is going to happen.

The 60-year-old actress explained why during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

During the interview, Jimmy Kimmel suggested it would be difficult for the show's creator, Aaron Sorkin, to use the original characters.

"Martin Sheen could maybe be, like, president of his retirement community or something," the late-night host quipped, mentioning the Jed Bartlet character. "He's not the president on the show anymore."

While Janney said the decision would ultimately be Sorkin's call, she admitted revisiting the program's characters would not be easy.

"No, I don't think it will happen, but it's nice to think about," Janney, who played C.J. Cregg, said. "I think everybody wants to think about it now because, you know, it was a Camelot administration on The West Wing. It was the way you hope that people in government [are]."