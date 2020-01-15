Bearaby's Gorgeous Weighted Blanket Looks Like a Luxury Throw

by Carly Milne | Wed., 15 Jan. 2020 3:30 AM
People, we have a new obsession, and its name is Bearaby.
More specifically, its name is The Tree Napper from Bearaby, and it's a weighted blanket that may just change your life. Or at the very least, it'll change your sleep.
First, the science. According to medical research, sleeping under weight has therapeutic benefits linked to the concept of Deep Touch Therapy. It can increase serotonin, which regulates sleep, relaxation, mood, memory and learning. Serotonin converts into Melotonin, which helps the body relax and sleep. And surely you've heard of cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. Sleeping with a weighted blanket helps to decrease cortisol levels, too, so you feel less anxious. Sleeping under weight can help improve sleep cycles, lower stress and increase your happiness.
And the blanket? It's nothing short of amazing. Bearaby relies on sustainable materials to create their functional, stylish and sophisticated weighted blankets, using natural fibers such as organic cotton and eucalyptus. The aforementioned Tree Napper is made from organic cotton, a smidge of spandex and Tencel™ Lyocell, a fabric made out of wood pulp from eucalyptus trees. It's woven and looped into a gorgeous throw that looks so luxe, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's more of an art piece than a blanket. Seriously, leave it on your couch and watch the compliments roll in.
But put it to use and your mind will be blown. We admit that we were skeptics about this whole weighted blanket thing... but now we can't sleep without it. Or rather, we don't want to. The weight comes from layer after layer of that sustainable fabric, but it doesn't feel heavy. And that means that you feel cocooned when you're beneath it, which gives way to a feeling of being nurtured (cue the most restful sleeps we've ever had). The fabric is both soft and breathable, which is amazing if you run hot when you sleep, and they come in a variety of colors to suit your individual style. If we could, we'd take it with us everywhere.
Simply put, Bearaby's blankets are the weighted blankets you've been looking for. Why not try one out for yourself?
Cozy up under this weighted blanket made of plant-based, hand-knit fabric woven into a chic chunky knit. Choose from one of three colors, and one of three weights...and then drift off into the best sleep you've ever had! (Price goes up slightly depending on weight.)
Bearaby's classic napper is crafted of organic cotton and nothing else, which means there's no filler materials... and that means you get a weighted blanket that doesn't shift or lose shape as you use it, which also means you get a better night's sleep. (Price goes up slightly depending on weight.)
