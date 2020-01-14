The Bachelor x Revolve: Shop Outfits Seen on the Show!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

On last night's episode of The Bachelor, the ladies vying for Peter Weber's attention got an amazing treat ahead of their group date: a shopping spree at Revolve!

But as always, there was a catch. Before they could enjoy their fashionable spoils, they had to compete in a fashion show where they had to model the outfits they selected... but the winner would walk away with over 40 shopping bags of clothes and accessories from the store. We think Natasha said it best when she said, "This is like Pretty Woman, but not the bad part!"

If anything caught your eye on last night's catwalk, we have good news for you: we've got all the good stuff that everyone picked from Revolve! Shop by contestant, and then get ready to accept your rose!