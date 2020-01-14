The Bachelor x Revolve: Shop Outfits Seen on the Show!

ABC/E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Tue., 14 Jan. 2020 4:10 PM
On last night's episode of The Bachelor, the ladies vying for Peter Weber's attention got an amazing treat ahead of their group date: a shopping spree at Revolve!
But as always, there was a catch. Before they could enjoy their fashionable spoils, they had to compete in a fashion show where they had to model the outfits they selected... but the winner would walk away with over 40 shopping bags of clothes and accessories from the store. We think Natasha said it best when she said, "This is like Pretty Woman, but not the bad part!"
If anything caught your eye on last night's catwalk, we have good news for you: we've got all the good stuff that everyone picked from Revolve! Shop by contestant, and then get ready to accept your rose!
ABC/Eric McCandless
Hannah Ann, the 23 year-old model from Knoxville, took quite the chance with her faux wedding dress, but the gambit paid off when she won the challenge. Get her win-worthy looks below!
No question you'll stand out from the crowd in this fuchsia top. Made of satin with a draped neckline, it also features adjustable shoulder straps... y'know, in case you need to loosen things up a little when you're on a date.
Go for gold and show off you gams in this glam mini! Fair warning that it's unlined, but you should be spared any impromptu undie shows given that it's made of faux metallic leather (shout out to the vegans in the room!). It also has a hidden zip closure, and it's only 15" in length, giving your legs the spotlight.
A cute cap is always a fashion must, and this one definitely fits the bill. Made of 100% cotton with braided band detailing and embossed buttons, this'll top any outfit with style. Bonus points if you tuck your hair up underneath it and let a few stray tendrils roam free.
Fringed boots are always a solid investment, no matter what's in or out. Bonus: these being black means they'll always be in style. They're made of suede with a man-made sole, a 4" heel, and pull-on styling for easy on when you're running out the door, and easy off at the end of the night.
All that glitters isn't necessarily gold, but it sure does help to have a little on hand. Case in point, this dress sporting black and gold sequins, jazzing up what would be a slinky black dress on its own. It features an attached bodysuit lining, letting your leg roam free from the side, with a wrap front and tie closure, capped off with adjustable spaghetti shoulder straps. Rowr.
Here comes the bride? Maybe someday after the final rose ceremony, but for now, you can just be a stunning vision in this white gown. It's fully lined with embroidered mesh and mesh shoulder straps, with a padded bust to support the girls and a boned bodice to hold you in. Simply stunning.
ABC/Eric McCandless
Victoria F. was having a rough go of it during last night's challenge, but did what she could to bolster her confidence, including a bodysuit under a trench coat. It was worth a shot! At least it got her into the finals.
Burnout fabric and a ruched bodice give this bodysuit its romantic style, with a hint of a flowered pattern playing around the fabric, just for fun. There's a bottom snap button closure, of course, so you have an escape route for bathroom emergencies. Whew.
Glam up a pair of jeans, add a little extra interest to a simple dress, or just throw on this crystal embellished belt to announce to the world that you're Extra, and you won't apologize for it. Shine on, you crazy diamond!
Daisy Dukes have come a long way... but they're still short shorts, as are these little numbers, measuring just 11.5" long. But the cuffed hem make 'em a little dressy, and the combo of front and back pockets make 'em a little more functional. Daisy would be proud.
Play like you're a super spy, or just look amazingly stylish in this faux leather trench, featuring a front-button closure and detachable waist belt with a buckle closure. Yes, it has padded shoulders, but don't fear the 80s. And there's side-seam pockets for you to shove your hands into as you mull over your next move.
One bodysuit is never enough. You need at least two, especially because this one is lace and amps up the romance. Underwire cups are on hand to support the girls, while adjustable shoulder straps hold everything in place, and an adjustable back strap with an S-hook closure means you can dance the night away without fear. This one has a bottom snap button closure, too.
ABC/Eric McCandless
Mykenna is a fashion blogger, so she should know from style. We can't say we didn't love her disco top and jeans, even if show judge Janice Dickinson didn't.
Disco lives forever in this puff-sleeve one-shoulder sequined top in icy blue, giving you grown-up Elsa vibes (like if she ever went to the club). There's also a hidden side zipper closure to hold you in while you're doing The Hustle.
If you're going out on the town, you're going to need a bag. And if you're wearing slinky outfits or pockets just aren't your thing, you're going to need something with at least a little space to stash your stuff. This purse is the answer. It's not horribly tiny, so it's still functional, and sports clear holographic beads for a little pizzazz. The open top makes it easy to find your stuff, and double handles mean you'll always have a grip on everything.
Artfully-demolished jeans are a classic, and this pair of skinnies answers the call. They're made of a cotton blend and feature a button fly, with intentionally-destroyed parts throughout it's faded, burnout style. The bottom of the leg narrows to just 11", meaning these are true skinnies. Enjoy the cinch.
We could make a disco ball joke here, but that would be doing a total disservice to this glam mini, made with just the right amount of spandex to hug all your curves in all the right places. It's fully lined, with sequined embellishments and boned sides to give you some extra structure. Go for it.
ABC/Eric McCandless
Professional clothier Kelsey also chose some daring outfits, which we loved. Did anyone else love how she took time out from the competition to pep talk Victoria F. when she was feeling down?
A third bodysuit? Yes! How could you deny this gorgeous strapless number with a hint of sheerness to add a little sass to your style? A boned bodice offers some extra structure, while a hidden back zipper closure keeps the secret of how you got yourself into this thing. Another helpful aspect? The bottom snap button closure. Yay.
Take a break from your skinny jeans and find yourself with a little bit of a flare, with these five-pocket jeans with light fading and some distressed detail. They're made of durable cotton and sport a classic zippered fly, measuring 15" at the knee and leg opening so you have a little more room to move.
Take a walk on the wild side in this chic satin duster, featuring a longline fit and airy fabrication. A front-button closure helps you keep things closed if you want to, while front patch pockets stash little goodies and slits in the sides and sleeves add a little extra. It's great to toss over a LBD, or top off a great pair of jeans.
Who's ready for bed? Embrace a little over-the-top luxuriousness with this two-piece cami set, made of satin with lace trim. The top's straps are adjustable, while the tap pants feature an elasticized waist for a little more comfort. Go ahead and channel some of that old Hollywood glam as the night draws to a close.
ABC/Eric McCandless
Lexi, the marketing coordinator from New York, characterizes herself as being smart, independent and fun in her bio... and her outfits definitely supported her personality profile! We're still crushing on her crimson blazer.
Faux patent leather takes the center stage with this cropped top, sporting a back hook and eye closure to hold you in no matter how much you're dancing. It pairs great with pants, skirts, or anything else that makes you feel like your hottest self.
Show 'em you mean business in this crimson blazer, with a front-button closure and flap pockets to keep all your secrets. Pair it with jeans and a cute top, or a simply chic dress, depending on where your night is going. You won't regret it.
How can you deny a good pair of knee-high boots... especially ones that are leopard print? Made of dyed calf hair and leather with easy pull-on styling, these bad boys also sport a 4" heel, so make sure you're prepared if you're going to be on your feet all night long when you wear these.
ABC/Eric McCandless
Natasha, also from New York, wanted to bring a little sexy mystery to the show. She may not have won last night's challenge, but we love her style. Emulate it with the looks she chose below!
A little wild west, a little '70s, and a lot of attitude make for the perfect combination in this suede coat. With subtly padded shoulders, all-over fringe trim, an open front with a tie waist and front-flap pockets, your outfit will scream with style whether you're heading out for a night on the town, or heading out for groceries.
Mix up your style a little with this 100% wool hat, sporting leather trim for a little edginess. What more is there to say, other than we promise you'll look fabulous in it?
Well, this is definitely a look and a statement all rolled into one? Kudos to you and your undeniable bravery if you choose to wear this gold-tone chainmail top out and about. As if it's not enough of an eye-popper on its own, this top also sports a bar charm fringe trim, and thankfully, it has back lobster clasp closures to help it hang on tight. You go, girl.
Dressy shorts? Of course they're still a thing! These black leather ones from Lovers + Friends is proof, with a cute paper bag waist with a tie belt offering a mod touch to your outfit. They recommend wearing them with sheer tights and booties for winter, or a denim blouse and strappy sandals for summer. We say, you do you.
Blow their minds when you step out in this mustard-color tie-front top, with ruched shoulder detail and flared sleeves that add a little extra interest to the Jacquard fabric. Time to learn how to salsa. Or, you know, you could just sit there and look seductive.
It's time for you to embrace the skort, and this is the skort to start your personal style revolution. It's made of lightweight crepe fabric and sports a pleated skirt overlay, so you can kick up your heels without fear of showing off London and France. A hidden back zipper holds you in, and at 13' in length, you'll get to showcase your gams as you wear your new skort with pride.
There's a lot of short shorts and teeny skirts and mini dresses that demand a good heel. May we suggest this one? Made of leather and woven jute, this marvel of Brazilian shoemaking may make your feet scream when you learn they have a 5" heel... but they're on a 1" platform, so they're not as bad as they seem. An ankle strap with a buckle closure rounds out its undeniable stylishness.
That's not all you can shop! Check out these Levi's skinny jeans with over 3500 5-star reviews, or maybe take a peek at some size-inclusive faux leather leggings to top off your wardrobe!
