Think of the way you watched Peter Weber and Hannah Brown's emotional Bachelor premiere convo, and then imagine if you were actually there, watching it in real time, trying to produce a TV show.

That's how Chris Harrison watched it months ago, when it was filmed in September (on Hannah Brown's 25th birthday).

"It's riveting. When I was watching it, when we were there, it wasn't intended. We didn't know it was going to happen, and I always take the cues from the control room. When I'm sitting in a control room, and I"m looking around—and we've all been doing this a long time—and we are riveted, and we are speechless, sometimes we have tears in our eyes, that's when I know the formula still works and this concept still works, and we're onto something," he told us in a small group of reporters at ABC's TV Critics Association press tour day last week.