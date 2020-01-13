These 5 Brands Are Still Donating Sales to Australia Wildfire Relief

Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Mon., 13 Jan. 2020
Just one week ago, CBS News reported that about 12.35 million acres have burned in Australia destroying more than 1,400 homes and claiming the lives of about 23 people and more than half a billion wild animals. Newsweek reported that 1200 homes were lost in New South Wales in just two weeks, while the Washington Post shares that much of the region is choked with smoke, adding another level of urgency to the crisis.
Numerous Australian brands stepped up to pledge their support to relief efforts, offering donations both on a company level, and by giving away the proceeds from sales over anywhere from a day to a week to the entire month of January. And U.S. brands are following suit. On January 14th, skincare company Jurlique is donating 100% of all sales to the Adelaide Kiala & Wildlife Hospital to help native wildlife. Pacifica is donating the sales from their popular coconut collections to WIRES Wildlife Rescue until January 15th, and Ivory Ella has made a limited-edition t-shirt that will fund Animals Australia, an organization fighting to get wildlife veterinarians to areas impacted by fires.
They're not the only ones. A handful of others have joined in to lend their support. We've highlighted them below, and shared our picks from each brand so you can help them reach their goal of supporting those affected by the wildfires.
On Tuesday, January 14th, 100% of Jurlique's sales will be donated to the Adelaide Kiala & Wildlife Hospital to aid in saving the lives of native wildlife from the recent Australia Bushfire Crisis. This rich, buttery, intensely moisturizing cream is a good place to start. Made with plant-based active ingredients, this moisturizer rejuvenates skin overnight and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it evens your skin tone and protects skin from environmental aggressors.
Another solid option from Jurlique is their bestselling Rosewater Balancing Mist, using a unique rose extract that improves skin barrier function hydration, leaving it feeling soothed and well-balanced with a natural glow. Also, every purchase you make at Jurlique comes with a free travel-size Sweet Violet & Grapefruit Hydrating Mist (15ML) with code DONATE.
Ivory Ella created a set of limited edition t-shirts and will be donating 100% of the profits from sales of the tee to Animals Australia, an organization fighting to get wildlife veterinarians to areas impacted by fires. They're available for pre-order now and slated to ship on January 20th, and made of 100% Organic Cotton.
Clean beauty brand Pacifica has pledged to donate 100% of the profits from all their coconut collections until January 15th to WIRES Wildlife Rescue. One fan favorite product to check out is their Coconut Probiotic Water Rehab Cream, a deeply hydrating, oil-free daily cream infused with vegan probiotics, plant extracts and coconut water. It helps stressed-out skin get the support it needs so you can keep on keepin' on.
Another Pacifica fave, this awesome tonic features fortified coconut, calendula and grapefruit waters to lift away dirt, oil and impurities without soap and water, or rinsing. It removes stubborn make-up and tones skin, no matter what skin type you have. Just put a little on a facecloth, wipe and go!
Until January 16th, vegan leather company Matt + Nat is donating 100% of the sales of this cute crossbody bag to the RSPCA NSW and the World Wildlife Fund to aid those fighting to save Australia's wildlife. It's a great basic every wardrobe should have, featuring a fixed-length strap, a magnetic snap closure on the flap, and a zippered pocket for your essentials on the inside. Speaking of, the lining is made of 100% recycled plastic bottles.
This sustainably-sourced skincare brand out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming is going the extra mile by donating 50% of all sales to Australian Wildlife Rescue. We recommend trying their Calming Midnight Mask, a restorative overnight treatment that melts into your face to calm, soothe, hydrate, and repair your skin with plant-based ingredients while you sleep. The result? A glass-like finish that leaves you looking rested and recharged. Sounds good to us!
Celebs are helping out, too. Chris Hemsworth recently pledged $1 million to relief efforts, while Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donated $500,000. Join them and donate to organizations helping Australia, like the WWF and the Red Cross, and by shopping the brands above
