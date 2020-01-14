Scheana Shay is SUR's new queen bee!
This is made abundantly clear in an exclusive clip from Tuesday's all-new Vanderpump Rules. As is shown in the footage above, the longtime SURver is tasked with training newbies Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett and Dayna Kathan.
However, there is already tension between Shay and Kathan as the former TomTom hostess is sleeping with the "Good as Gold" singer's ex, Max Boyens.
"Before yesterday, I only knew Dayna as the girl who I would literally walk right past to get into my friends' bar," Shay states in a confessional. "Now, she's the girl who's not only f--king her boss, but my leftovers."
Having once been the new SURver at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood hot spot, it's clear that Shay is loving her new senior role at SUR. In fact, the 34-year-old Bravo star is seen channeling season one Stassi Schroeder.
Specifically, Shay has Kathan do all of the side work for the restaurant while showing Burnett the ropes.
"Is it really Dayna's job to polish every glass on the patio? No," the reality TV veteran continues. "It happens to the best of us. It happened to me!"
Thus, Shay is "sorry not sorry" for her training style. (If Kathan knows what's good for her, she'll watch out!)
"I find it interesting that, out of the two people that Scheana was assigned to train, the only one she's actually not training is the one that's going on a date with Max," Kathan relays to the Vanderpump Rules camera.
Unsurprisingly, Kathan eventually confronts Shay about their tension over the TomTom manager.
"I was just wondering if I did something that upset you?" the new waitress inquires.
"It wasn't necessarily you, personally. Max and I are very good friends, had a thing last year. And he said that I'm like, boy crazy," Shay notes. "So, that upset me. And, I'm like, you're gonna call me boy crazy? Well, maybe don't sleep with your staff!"
Watch the confrontation for yourself in the clip above!
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)