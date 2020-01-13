Teen Mom's Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards Welcome 2nd Child

It's a girl!

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom stars Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Edwards. The couple just welcomed their second child into their little family. Mackenzie confirmed the news via Instagram, welcoming her beautiful baby girl Stella Edwards into the mix.

"Welcome to the world sweet Stella!" she captioned a sweet picture with Stella and Ryan. "Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already." The couple tied the knot in 2017, and welcomed their son Jagger Edwards in October 2018. Ryan also shares son Bentley Edwards with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. Mackenzie is also mother to a son named Hudson from a previous relationship.

The pair initially announced that they were pregnant with baby number two in July of last year, and although they had plans to leave Teen Mom, the pair has remained on the show.