Watch This 9-Year-Old Use His "Superpower" to Create Rubik's Cube Portrait of John Cena

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., 13 Jan. 2020 10:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rubiks Cubes, Benjamin Russo

Not all superheroes wear capes!

Benjamin Russo is capturing the hearts of thousands of people thanks to his latest video on YouTube.

In footage going viral, the nine-year-old shows off his impressive skills with Rubik's Cubes. At the same time, he reminds people that dyslexia doesn't define him.

"I have dyslexia. I struggle with reading and writing. I mix up my words. I get very frustrated and upset too sometimes," he shared in his YouTube video. "But … having dyslexia also means I can do something amazing!"

What comes next is Benjamin building a gigantic mosaic right before our eyes. The jaw-dropping accomplishment is a portrait of wrestler John Cena. In fact, the big reveal grabbed the attention of the professional wrestler.

"This is the embodiment of #NeverGiveUp," John shared on Twitter. "Benjamin demonstrates courage, perseverance, vulnerability, tremendous strength... and he's an ARTIST! I admire you, your work, and your outlook."

Photos

Feel Good Friday: This Week's Stories That Will Make You Smile

Perhaps the greatest message of all is Benjamin's final note at the end of the video. While holding up cue cards, the young boy has a message for all those who may be able to relate to him.

"Dyslexia is not my disability. Dyslexia is my SUPERPOWER," he shared.

So what is happening with the portrait today? Last week, Benjamin's family revealed the fate of the special project.

"Taking down @johncena. Unfortunately we can't be buying 750 cubes each time!" the family joked on Instagram. "We are on to the next one...we would have never thought we would have John Cena tweet about it! Amazing! His idol! #johncena #cubekid #cubekid2010 #dyslexia #mosiacjohncena #dyslexic."

Continue to follow Benjamin's journey on YouTube now.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ John Cena , Do-Gooder , Viral , Viral Video , YouTube , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.