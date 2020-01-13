Abby Huntsman is signing off.

After two seasons on The View, the 33-year-old journalist is exiting the talk show to help her with dad Jon Huntsman Jr.'s gubernatorial campaign, she announced on Monday. "ABC has been my family for a long time and I am so thankful to have had a seat at the table on an iconic show like The View," she said in a note to the show's staff. "After much deliberation over the holidays, I have decided to leave the show to dedicate myself full-time in support of my dad and his campaign for Governor of Utah. "

"You know I think the world of all of you," she continued. "You're some of the most talented, hard-working and genuine people I've ever worked with. The staff is the engine of the show and you never get enough credit for what you do. I applaud you and thank you for welcoming me to the family on day-one. You always made me look much better than I ever could have on my own. Thank you for believing in me and for all the laughs along the way."