Relive Brad Pitt First Oscars Appearance With Ex Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt is no stranger to the Oscars' guest list.

A frequent guest of the coveted award show, the Golden Globe winner will be in attendance at the 2020 Oscars and is up for one of the night's biggest honors. On Monday, Brad was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is up for several awards including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

But, it's hard to forget Brad's first time at the Oscars. Back in 1996, the Ad Astura star made his Academy Award debut, where he was nominated for Best Actor in A Supporting Role for his performance in Twelve Monkeys. At the time, Brad was dating Gwyneth Paltrow and the couple walked the 68th Annual Academy Awards red carpet arm-in-arm.

Donning tiny oval sunglasses and a sleek suit, Brad looked cool, calm and collected as he made his way down the carpet. For her part, Gwyneth stunned in a sequined Calvin Klein slip dress, which is one of the actress' most glamorous red carpet looks to date.