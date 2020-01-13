BREAKING!

Oscars 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 13 Jan. 2020 5:21 AM

It's time to celebrate because the nominees for the 2020 Oscars have been revealed!

On Monday morning, with just under a month to go until the Oscars, actors John Cho and Issa Rae helped the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announce the nominees for this year's ceremony, set to take place on Feb. 9. The 92nd Academy Awards, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will honor the films, as well as the acting, writing and directing, that have made a major impact in cinema over the last year.

As E! News previously shared, the 2020 Oscars won't have a host, just like last year's ceremony. Karey Burke, president of Disney-owned ABC Entertainment, whose network airs the ceremony, recently announced that this year's award show will not have a "traditional host," but also noted that it will be an "entertaining show."

As we gear up to watch the award show, let's take a look at all of the nominees for the 2020 Oscars below!

Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time..In Hollywood


Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell


Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood


Original Score
Joker
Littler Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker


Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister


Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister


Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker


Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes


Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy


Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4


Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland


Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Rum Cha-Cha


International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite


Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" Toy Story 4
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You" Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown" Frozen 2
"Stand Up" Harriet


Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite


Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917


Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker


Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time Hollywood
Parasite


Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes


Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite


Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood


Directing
The Irishman-Martin Scorsese
Joker- Todd Phillips
1917-Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho


Film Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Keep checking back to E! News for more updates on the nominees as they're announced live! Watch the livestream of the 2020 Oscars nominations above!

