by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 12 Jan. 2020 6:58 PM

Don't be fooled by the awards that she's got!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge just gave one of the most memorable acceptance speeches at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night. Taking to the stage to accept her award for Best Comedy Series for the Amazon Prime series, Fleabag, the 34-year-old actress took a moment to thank none other than... Jennifer Lopez.

"This is a bit of a random shout-out," Phoebe began explaining. "But you have no idea how you can accidentally inspire people just by doing your work, and somebody inspired this show in a way that you'll never know, and that's J. Lo!"

"I don't know where she is, but I decided that the Priest's favorite song was 'Jenny from the Block,' and it opened the entire character up for me," she continued, holding her award. "So, I don't know where she is, but that's really genuine, so thank you, thank you J. Lo."

It's unclear where the Hustlers actress was at during Phoebe's speech, but hopefully, someone told her the good news about her influence.

This marked the Fleabag star's second award of the night. She earned a coveted statue for the category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series. While awards season has just begun, the 34-year-old star is already sweeping the ceremonies with wins left and right. 

At the 2020 Golden Globes, the Amazon Prime star was shocked to win Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy.

"Oh, my god. Thank you so much, this is really heavy and cool. This really comes down to Andrew Scott, really, because that man, there was a lot of talk about the chemistry of us in the show but really, he can have chemistry with a pebble," she shared. "So I loved being Andrew's pebble in this."

"Thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season," she added.

We can't wait to see what other gems she drops at the next award show!

