Carbs are life and Alex Borstein knows it.

The 48-year-old actress is taking home the award tonight for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her iconic role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

While her acceptance was touching as she thanked for two parents and biggest supporters, she also made viewers and attendees laugh with one of her anecdotes.

"Wow, I should have peed. Thank you to the cast of Maisel and the crew of Maisel, to Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. This is a huge honor but not a huge surprise because I was raised by two of the harshest critics in the world," Borstein began her speech as she took the stage. "One of them is here with me tonight, my father."

Borstein continued her speech, "My parents were able to in a single breath tell me that they love me, that I was the greatest thing since sliced bread but also that I ate too much bread, that I should stop eating so much bread, that I was starting to look like bread."