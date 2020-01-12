Making a state-mint!

The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards have officially kicked off, and Hollywood's latest and greatest are gracing the red carpet in fiery ensembles that are worthy of their own award.

While Zendaya blew us out of the water with her hot pink galactic glam Tom Ford look and Mandy Moore stunned us with her posh Ellie Saab black jumpsuit, there were other color palettes that reigned supreme at tonight's red carpet.

It's safe to say Hollywood's biggest television and movie stars did not come to play tonight and were ready to give it their all when it came down to slaying the red carpet and a lot of these looks made us green with envy that we can't have 'em in our personal closet collection.

It's not a color that's easily pulled off but of course, these celebrities knew how to work it to their advantage.

From Billy Porter's minty green gown, accessorized with butterfly body art and a metallic choker, Lucy Hale's whimsical minty green custom Miu Miu dress, to Christopher Abbott's forest green velvet suit, there's a little bit of everything to choose from.