How The Biggest Loser Has Changed for 2020

The Biggest Loser is back, but it has made some changes ahead of its return.

The reality show, which rewards the contestant who has lost the most weight by the end of it, has faced some controversy in the past as its methods have been criticized, especially as some have struggled after the show to maintain their weight loss.

Host Bob Harper and trainers Erica Lugo and Steve Cook joined USA Network SVP of Alternative Series Heather Olander at NBCU's TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour appearance to talk about the new iteration of the show, which has made a few changes to address some of the criticisms of the old version of the show, which originally aired on NBC from 2004 to 2016.

Olander said the network took a look at the format of the show to make sure it was "reflective of health and fitness today," since the original show was conceived 15 years ago, and 2020 is a very different time.