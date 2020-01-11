Jennifer Garner's Son Gives Her a Check for Being His ''Mama''

by Pamela Avila | Sat., 11 Jan. 2020 12:03 PM

Jennifer Garner

We're not crying, you're crying...

If there's anything we can't get enough of, it's Jennifer Garner's Instagram account and all wholesome and hilarious content she shares with us there. 

The latest? On Friday, the 13 Going on 30 actress took to her account to share a picture of a check that her son had written for his "Mama" on Christmas Day. 

"Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42. I guess I should keep my day job [laughing emoji]. #iwouldbehismamaforfree #ohwaitialreadyam," Garner captioned the adorable picture of her son's check.

The check, paid to the order of his wonderful mom, might not be enough to cover all the expenses it takes to raise a child but it's the thought that counts, right? 

This also isn't the first time the actress shares what her kids are up to or what motherhood for her is like. In November, the mother-of-three (Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10 and Samuel, 7) gave a glimpse into her morning routine with her kids. 

On Instagram, the Alias actress shared a snap of the quick look she pulled together when getting her kids ready for school. 

"She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy," she wrote, as she rocked a navy blue robe monogrammed with her initials and beige slippers. 

All in all, we can't get enough off of Garner's relatable posts on the 'Gram! 

