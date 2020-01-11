There have been several theories circulating as to why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family," as they put it, and now, one of the Duke of Sussex's friends is offering his rare insight into the controversy.

JJ Chalmers, a former Royal Marine who met Harry when they served in the military together several years ago, shared his thoughts in a recent interview on the BBC's The One Show.

"He's less the captain in the army I used to knew, and he's more the father, and when I see him, it's 'How's the kid?' So that's the first thing that comes up," Chalmers said. "When you look at the decision that he's made, I think at the forefront of that is to protect his family, because that's the number one rule, is to be a father and to be a husband."

In their historic announcement, reportedly not made in advance to neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Charles, Harry and Meghan, parents of baby son Archie Harrison, said, "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."