Veteran Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is just as heartbroken as many of you are that her co-star Justin Chambers is leaving the show.

The 49-year-old actor and ABC announced the shocking news on Friday. Chambers played Dr. Alex Karev on Grey's Anatomy since it debuted in 2005. The 16th and final season began airing in September and the network revealed that his last episode was broadcast in November, which means there was no official send-off for his character.

"#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of its biggest losses yet," read a tweet by Vanity Fair, to which Pompeo responded on Saturday, "Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair [broken heart emoji]."

The actress has played Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy for all 16 seasons. She is one of three original cast members who remain on the medical drama. The other two are Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.