Meet All the Adorable Dogs Competing in the 2020 Puppy Bowl

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., 10 Jan. 2020 5:35 PM

Puppy Bowl XVI, Aspen, Bobby, Theodore

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET / E! Illustration

Too cute for words! 

If you're looking for a little dose of happiness to start off your year right, then you just found it! It's the moment you've been waiting for. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVI returns Sunday, Feb. 2nd at 3PM ET/12PM PT. Get ready for all the adorable dogs and activities that are sure to ensue during this year's festivities. Including, "Pup Close" stories featuring Jonathan ScottDrew Scott, Whitney Cummings and Emmylou Harris.

This year's dogs will be comprised of 96 Puppies from 61 Shelters that will descend upon the Gridiron for the 16th annual game. Plus, returning fans will be happy to know that Dan Schachner will be making his return once again as referee. All the dogs will be split between either #TeamRuff or #TeamFluff, and will be playing to win the inaugural CHEWY "Lombarky" trophy at GEICO stadium.

In past years, every single animal that has participated has been adopted into loving families after the event. 

Watch

Exclusive: Karamo Brown Adopted Puppy After RHOBH Puppygate

Keep scrolling to see all the adorable puppies competing in this year's friendly competition. 

May the best puppy win! 

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Papaya

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie

Age: 17 weeks

Shelter: Shaggy Dog Rescue, Texas

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Starla

Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Siberian Husky

Age: 19 weeks

Shelter: Danbury Animal Welfare League, Conn.

Puppy Bowl XVI

ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Rocky Road

Breed: German Shepherd / Samoyed

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Rescue City, N.Y.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Maverick

Breed: Min. Longhair Dachshund / Pekingese

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Virginia Beach SPCA, Va.

Puppy Bowl XVI

ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Wilbur

Breed: Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu,

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Paw Works, Calif.

 

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Lee

Breed: Alaskan Malamute / White Swiss Shepherd

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Big Fluffy Dogs, Tenn.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Bert

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Weimaraner

Age: 12 weeks

Shelter: Rescue Dogs Roc, N.Y.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Candy

Breed: Old English Sheepdog / Boxer

Age: 16 weeks.

Shelter: Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Texas.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Theodore

Breed: Pomeranian / Siberian Husky

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa.

Puppy Bowl XVI

ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Jack

Breed:  Chihuahua / Miniature Poodle

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: Love Leo Rescue, Calif. 

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Anise

Breed:  Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever

Age: 19 weeks

Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Strudel

Breed: Miniature Pinscher / Toy Poodle

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter: Citizens for Animal Protection, Texas

 

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Cafecito

Breed: Chinese Crested / Yorkshire Terrier

Age: 15 weeks

Shelter: Miami-Dade Animal Services, Fla.

Puppy Bowl XVI

ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Sadie

American Staffordshire Terrier / American Bulldog,18 weeks. Paws, Conn.

Puppy Bowl XVI

ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Poppy

Breed: Bichon Frise / Papillon

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Spritz

Breed:  German Shepherd / Rottweiler

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter: Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, N.J.

 

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Crumpet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: 14 weeks

Shelter: Angel City Pitt Bulls, Calif.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Bobby

Breed: Lhasa Apso / Miniature Poodle

Age: 17 weeks

Shelter: Helen Woodward Animal Center, Calif.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Betty

Breed: Bulldog

Age: 17 weeks

Shelter: Florida Little Dog, Fla.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Ferris

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Eskimo

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa.

Puppy Bowl XVI

ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Rooster

Breed: Bulldog / American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: 14 weeks

Shelter: Sanctuary Rescue, Va.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Sol

Breeder: Chihuahua / Border Collie

Age: 26 weeks

Shelter: Cartagena Paws, Colombia

Puppy Bowl XVI

ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Darcy

Breed: Chihuahua / Maltese

Age: 17 weeks

Shelter: Ninna's Road to Rescue, La.

Puppy Bowl XVI

ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Rhubarb

Breed: Miniature Schnauzer / Shih Tzu

Age: 17 weeks

Shelter: Rescue Road Trips, Ohio

Puppy Bowl XVI

ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Rummy

Breed: Chihuahua / Boston Terrier

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Cruzan Cowgirls, V.I.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, ANIMAL PLANET/KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Mocha

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Lacy Dog

Age: 19 weeks

Shelter: Foster Dogs NYC, N.Y.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Lucca

Breed: Miniature Pinscher / Chihuahua

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Texas and Canada

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Linus

Breed: Pomeranian/ Miniature Poodle

Age: 14 weeks

Shelter: New Life Animal Rescue, N.J.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Kingery

Breed: Boxer / American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: Providence Animal Center, Penn.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Killian

Breed: Great Dane

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Green Dogs Unleashed, Va.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Granny Smith

Breed: Catahoula / American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: 12 weeks

Shelter: Paws Crossed, N.Y.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Aspen

Breed:  Australian Cattle Dog / Cocker Spaniel

Age: 22 weeks

Shelter: Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, Colo.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Kenny

Breed: Golden Retriever / Boxer

Age: 13 weeks

Shelter: Animal Friends, Pa.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Goldie

Breed: Rottweiler / American Staffordshire Terrier

Age: 15 weeks

Shelter: Miami-Dade Animal Center, Fla.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Huck

Breed: Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu

Age: 20 weeks

Shelter: Vanderpump Dogs, Calif.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Gina

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Chow Chow

Age: 12 weeks

Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Md.

 

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Filbert

Breed: Shetland Sheepdog / Border Collie

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter:Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Daphne

Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Dolly

Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: Hearts & Bones Rescue, N.Y.

 

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Coach

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound / Boxer

Age: 18 weeks

Shelter: Morris Animal Refuge, Pa.

Puppy Bowl XVI

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Brody

Breed: Chihuahua / Miniature Dachshund

Age: 16 weeks

Shelter: AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa.

