Selena Gomez Reveals New Tattoo Inspired By Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez is giving fans a "rare" look at some special ink that represents the day a friend helped save her life.

The 27-year-old pop singer had revealed in September 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant to treat complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease she first disclosed she had in 2015. In late December, she said in an interview with Capital FM radio in the U.K. that she had gotten a tattoo of the date of her surgery. She also said her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, has the same ink.

On Friday, Selena posted behind-the-scenes photos of herself from the shoot of her new music video, "Rare," and part of the tattoo is seen on her arm. It shows a six, suggesting her kidney transplant was carried out in the month of June.

"Rare" is the title track of her new album, which was also released early on Friday. Selena, who has several tattoos, talked about the record in a Twitter Q&A session with fans.