Christina Perri Is "Completely Heartbroken" After Suffering Miscarriage

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 10 Jan. 2020 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Christina Perri

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Christina Perri is sharing a very personal message with fans.

The "A Thousand Years" singer took to social media on Friday to tell her followers that she has suffered a miscarriage. In her message, the 33-year-old star told her fans that she and husband Paul Costabile are "heartbroken" over their devastating loss.

"Today I had a miscarriage," Perri began her message. "Baby was 11 weeks old."

"We are shocked & completely heartbroken," the artist continued. "We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame."

Perri went on to say that she's "so sad" but noted that she's "not ashamed."

"I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing," Perri said. "To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."

Read

Christina Perri's Precious New Photo of Newborn Daughter Will Melt Your Heart

"I am so sad but not discouraged," Perri told her fans. "When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost [broken heart emoji]."

Perri and Costabile wed in New York City in Dec. 2017, exactly four years after their first meeting. A month after their nuptials, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Carmella Stanley Costabile.

"The greatest gift we've ever known!!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today," Costabile wrote on Instagram in Jan. 2018. "Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can't stop crying!"

Carmella will turn 2 in just a few days.

Our thoughts are with the couple during this heartbreaking time.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.