Everything You Need to Know Before the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Ladies and gentlemen, awards season is well underway!

Last weekend, stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyoncécame out in full force to celebration the Golden Globes. And now, we're moving on to the next. Ahead of the SAG Awards, Grammys and Oscars comes none other than the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, airing on Sunday, January 12. Yes, just like with the star-studded Globes, your favorite celebrities will head to the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California for the 25th annual show, which honors the best in television and music.

"This has been a truly great year for television and movies," Critics' Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. "In every genre, from every viewpoint and distribution platform, brilliant storytellers are challenging and delighting us. We are so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate them, and their work."

And while we're just kicking off the beloved season of festivities, many use the winners of this particular event to help predict who will take home the coveted Academy Award trophies come February. So, without further ado, allow us to break down everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's show.