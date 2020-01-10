JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., 10 Jan. 2020 11:58 AM
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Jane Fonda took to Capitol Hill today for her final scheduled Fire Drill Fridays rallies—and she wasn't alone.
Several celebrities—including Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen, Susan Sarandon, Amber Valletta and Saffron Burrows—joined their fellow activists at the climate change protest.
"Oh my gosh! This is our last march up to the rally site for our—not our Final Fire Drill Friday but the last one in D.C. for a while," Fonda said in a tweeted video.
The 82-year-old actress has been hosting these demonstrations ever since mid-October, and each one has focused on a different climate issue. This week's march addressed the financing of the fossil fuel industry.
Phoenix also addressed the crowd and spoke about the meat and dairy industries.
"I think sometimes we wonder what we can do in this fight against climate change, and there's something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow by making a choice about what you consume. And I think that it's something that is doable," the actor said, per a video shared by The Hill. "I struggle so much with what I can do at times. There are things that I can't avoid. I flew a plane out here today—or last night, rather—but one thing I can do is change my eating habits and so I just want to urge all of you to join me in that."
This wasn't the first time Phoenix had spoken about this topic. He also applauded the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for serving a plant-based meal at the 2020 Golden Globes.
"I was so moved by the decision to make tonight plant-based. It was such an important step," he told reporters after winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his performance in Joker.
These stars weren't the only celebrities to attend the rallies. Over the past few months, Fonda, who has been arrested for unlawfully demonstrating at the marches, has been joined by Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Keener, Ted Danson, Sam Waterston, June Diane Raphael, Marg Helgenberger, Rosanna Arquette, Piper Perabo, Diane Lane, Amber Valletta, Paul Scheer and Iain Armitage.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?