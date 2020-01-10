ClassPass: Only 2 Weeks Left to Claim Your 1-Month Free Trial!

ClassPass
by Jake Thompson | Fri., 10 Jan. 2020 10:00 AM
ClassPass
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If your New Year's resolution was to be more active, have healthier habits or get fit, boy do we have a steal to support your goals: enter ClassPass! The trusty fitness membership program is offering a ONE MONTH FREE TRIAL, but you have to act fast, the offer ends at the end of January.
Here's what we know:
•The way ClassPass works is that you purchase a set number of classes from the website, that give you access to hundreds of gym classes and workout studios in your area.
•Referral Contest: if a user (including members on a free trial) refers three of their friends, ClassPass will give you $300 in credits! (Only applicable to US/Canada users).
•Every class with one fitness pass: As many people travel in the beginning of the year for work, this is perfect for those type of users while also maintaining their fitness goals (and they even offer wellness appointments too!).
Tired of not achieving your goals? This is a perfect way to motivate you and your friends to soar to new 2020 heights!
Looking to switch up your routine? Love yoga? Try cycling this month! What about strength training? Try meditation! ClassPass has so many opportunities to try new genres of fitness/ wellness classes and you can invite a friend to do it with you too!
Check out Serena Williams Shares Her Amazon Wellness Must-Haves for 2020 and These $20 Leggings With Pockets Have 6,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews at E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?