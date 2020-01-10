American Horror Story Actor Harry Hains Dead at 27

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 10 Jan. 2020 8:28 AM

Harry Hains

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Actor Harry Hains has passed away at the age of 27.

Harry's mom, actress Jane Badler, took to social media on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news with her followers. In a message to readers, Jane said that Harry had died earlier this week.

"On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet," Jane wrote in a tribute post on Instagram. "But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time..I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

Jane, who appeared on the Australian TV series Neighbours, went on to tell her followers that there will be a service for Harry in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 12. Harry's passing comes just over a month after his 27th birthday. The budding star was born in Melbourne, Australia in Dec. 1992. Following in his mom's footsteps, Harry appeared in a number of productions over the years, including American Horror Story in 2015.

In the comments of Jane's tribute post, many celebs are sending their love and condolences.

"Jane, I'm heartbroken. Harry truly was one of the brightest, most charismatic, charming guys I've ever met," John Stamos wrote. "His sense of humor and kindness helped get me through a dark time and I will forever be grateful."

The Fuller House star continued, "In the song 'Starry, Starry Night,' Don McLean sings about Vincent Van Gogh. - 'This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you' I'm so sorry for your loss, Jane. I will never forget your son. Xo John."

"Jane. There are no words. I am heartbroken for you," actress Rachel Griffiths commented. "Here whenever you needs."

X-Men actor Shawn Ashmore also commented, "I am so sorry for you loss Jane!!"

Our thoughts are with Harry's family during this heartbreaking time.

