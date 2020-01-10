One would think playing a creepy stalker would be difficult, right? Well, for Penn Badgely, it's actually quite effortless.

On Thursday, the You star sat down with The Late Show's Stephen Colbert and proved just how easily he can transform into his character Joe Goldberg for the thrilling drama series. Breaking down his "shockingly simple" process to the late night host, Penn delivered a chilling demonstration by giving the camera a blank expression.

Impressed by his ability to go from charming to creepy, Stephen said, "Wow, that was wonderful!"

This wasn't the first time Penn had shocked people by getting into character so quickly. While recalling a photo shoot he had done with co-star Elizabeth Lail before the show premiered in 2018, the Gossip Girl alum admitted that he scared the crew when it was time to get the shot.

"I arrive on the mark," he began. "I do nothing but look up. And the entire crew behind the camera goes, ‘OH! Whoa, man. That is phenomenal. That is so creepy.' And I did nothing."