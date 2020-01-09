Demi Lovato Makes Her Will & Grace Debut

NBC
by Lauren Piester | Thu., 9 Jan. 2020 6:30 PM
NBC
Demi Lovato has officially made her Will & Grace debut.
As sort of assumed by the baby bump pictures the singer had posted from her time on the show, Lovato is playing Jenny, the surrogate hired by Will (Eric McCormack), who has decided to have a baby on his own. He went to meet her in tonight's episode, thrilled because he had heard she had a really great uterus.
First, he was totally freaked out by the way she greeted his knock on the door ("Before I open this door you should know I have a knife, and a dog, and the dog has a knife too."), and then he was totally freaked out by how messy her apartment was, and then he was totally freaked out by all the jokes she made, and then he was extremely freaked out when he discovered that she makes money as a cam girl when she's not being paid as a surrogate.
Because he's Will, he got weird and judgey pretty much immediately, and told Jenny he had to think about it.
He then went home and decided well, maybe his paying her to be his surrogate could help lift her out of the cam girl lifestyle, and so maybe he could save her! It was Karen (Megan Mullally) of all people who, when Jenny texted to say she wasn't feeling it, told Will he was being a big ol' jerk.
He went to apologize, explaining that he never imagined she would have to choose him while he was choosing her, and all was well.
Elsewhere, Karen slept with Jenny's disabled war vet brother after a session of flirting that only Karen Walker could pull off, while Jack accompanied Grace to an Annie convention, where she pretended to be a Broadway star.
The final season of Will & Grace continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?