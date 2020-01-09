As E! News previously reported, Khloe claimed in sealed court documents that his 3-year-old daughter becomes "decidedly more aggressive" after she spends time with Chyna—and she has heard the toddler say she does not want to go home.

The source says Khloe's "heart breaks" for her niece, who currently spends equal time at her parent's homes. And Rob is just as heartbroken as his sister. A source previously said he is "worried sick" for his daughter.

Because of the emotional effects this has had on the family, Khloe and Kris are "helping Rob get to the bottom of it and to fight for custody."

The insider adds, "They have his back and will support him all the way through with talking to the lawyers and making his case."

In a statement to E! News, Blac Chyna's attorney called Rob's accusations "absolutely absurd."

She adds, "Chyna has already overcome many baseless, malicious, and anonymous calls to Child Protective Services that falsely claimed she is an unfit mother. To the contrary, Chyna is a devoted mother who loves both of her children—King Cairo and Dream Renee—more than anything in this world."